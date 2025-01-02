Dimethylformamide Market Projected To Surpass US$3.59 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 4.53%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The dimethylformamide is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% from US$2.87 billion in 2025 to US$3.59 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dimethylformamide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.59 billion by 2030.Dimethylformamide (DMF) is known as a universal solvent. Its solvent properties can be used as the high dielectric constant, an aprotic nature, a wide liquid range, and low volatility. DMF is a major application in places that require a high solvency power.The growing demand for drugs and pharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for the DMF, moreover, it is used in polyurethane (PU) processing, as demand for several household commodities increases so the application of DMF. Polyurethane is majorly utilized in the manufacturing of shoes, and footwears. The increasing demand for dyestuffs, paints, and pigments will play a crucial role in the dimethylformamide requirements.The major utilization of the DMF is the production of acrylic fiber . DMF as a solvent is used in both wet and dry spinning. Wet or dry spun acrylic is produced by dissolving PAN in dimethyl formamide (DMF). It is also used in the production of plastics, adhesives, synthetic leathers, films, and surface coatings. The top exporters of woven fabrics of acrylic or modacrylic fibers in 2023 were the United States with the export of 406,593 Kg, followed by the European Union with 341,800 Kg, then Germany with 326,888 Kg, and Italy with 230,275 Kg.Moreover, one of the emerging challenges in the market growth is new restrictions on DMF, such as in the EU in December 2023, for its toxicity. However, the European Union currently has an overall market for DMF of around 20-30 thousand tons per year.Access sample report or view details:By application, the dimethylformamide market is segmented into solvent, catalyst, and raw material. DMF is used as raw material for the manufacturing of many dyes in the paint and coatings industries. Further, the paint and coating industry around is growing due to several factors. The major drivers are the development of new housing projects, growth in the automotive industry, and the rising aerospace and shipping industry. This increased demand for the paints and coating industry will propel the application of the DMF for manufacturing.By end-user industry, the dimethylformamide market is segmented into chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paints & coating, and others. The pharmaceutical industry's growth is propelled by the growing number of patients with chronic disease ailments. Especially diseases like diabetes, asthma, cancer, heart disease, stroke, depression, etc. The textile industry is propelling in the region of the Asia Pacific, majorly to the huge population, and improving living standards through economic developments. Moreover, the chemical processing industry is fueled by the growing industrialization and demand for household commodities. Further, the use of the DMF will increase in the organic chemistry as a reagent, a catalyst, and a stabilizer.Based on geography, the North American region of the dimethylformamide market is growing significantly and holds a notable share. The United States is one of the largest chemical manufacturing industries in the world. The US is a 13% chemical producer in the world. The chemical industry is the top exporting sector of U.S. manufacturing. In 2022, the U.S. exported over $494 billion worth of chemicals to the world. The total FDI in the industry was $766.7 billion in 2023. This increased chemical industry has propelled the application of key chemicals like dimethylformamide. The US will witness a significant increase in research and development in the chemical industry as firms spend $28.2 billion on R&D in 2022.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the dimethylformamide market that have been covered are BASF SE, Balaji Amines, Belle Chemical, Chemanol, Eastman Chemical Company, Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, and Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the dimethylformamide market as follows:.By ApplicationoSolventoCatalystoRaw Material.By End-User IndustryoChemical ProcessingoPharmaceuticalsoTextilesoPaints & CoatingoTextileoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.BASF SE.Balaji Amines.Belle Chemical.Chemanol.Eastman Chemical Company.Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd.Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc..Pon Pure Chemicals Group.Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Global Bioplastics Market:.Dimethyl Carbonate Market:.Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.