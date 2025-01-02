North Americans Are Not Optimistic About Imminent Ends To The Wars Between Israel And Hamas And Russia And Ukraine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Almost all say they favor peace between all peoples and nations but disagree over whether wars can be avoided if one side simply stops fighting

- Jack Jedwab

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During the recent US election campaign, President elect Donald said that he sought a swift end to the war between Russia and Ukraine and spoke about that happening prior to his entering office on January 20, 2025. He raised the same similar expectation in the case of the War between Israel and Hamas. Yet with a few weeks remaining until inauguration day the prospects of either War ending by then seem slim at best.

National surveys in the United States and Canada conducted by the firm Leger for the Metropolis Institute (November 22-24, 2024) revealed that a minority of Americans and even fewer Canadians were confident that the Wars would be over by that time (Study link ).

In the case of the War between Israel and Hamas, some one in five Americans believed it would be over by the end of January 2025, a view shared by one in ten Canadians. As regards Russia and Ukraine, the survey reveals similar degrees of pessimism when it comes to the war ending by then.

“The big question in seeking an end to these wars is how to go about making that happen”, stated Jack Jedwab, President and CEO of the Metropolis Institute.

Can“Wars can always be avoided if one side in the conflict just stops fighting?” In response to that question some 33% of Americans agreed and 40% disagreed. The gap was wider in Canada with agreement at 27% and 48% disagreeing that“Wars can always be avoided if one side in the conflict just stops fighting (it is worth noting that respondents were not asked in the survey which side that felt should stop fighting).

Are those respondents who agree“Wars can be avoided if one side stops fighting” more inclined to prioritize peace than those who disagree? Are the former pro-peace and the latter unfavorable to it? Apparently not as survey respondents were asked whether they were“...in favor of peace between all peoples and nations”, a view supported by 90% in both countries.

Metropolis Institute President Jack Jedwab concluded that“Most Americans and Canadians acknowledge that ending these dramatic conflicts by inauguration day is much easier said than done” The Leger survey was conducted for the Metropolis Institute over the weekend of November 22-24, 2024. with 1539 respondents in Canada and 1009 respondents in the United States.

A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey for comparison purposes. A probability sample of 1539 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20 and with 1009 respondents a probabilistic margin of error of ±3.9%, 19 times out of 20

Christopher Surtees

Metropolis Institute

+1 438-836-1069

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.