RADCOM To Participate In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference On January 16, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM )

announced today that Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Hadar Rahav, Chief Officer, will participate virtually in the 27th Annual Needham Growth on January 16, 2025.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please get in touch with your Needham representative.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM ) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM

Service Assurance , and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]



