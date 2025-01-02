Amicus Therapeutics To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at .

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .

