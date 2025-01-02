Trump criticizes leadership, border policies following deadly attacks

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald on Thursday criticized the country’s leadership and border policies, following violent incidents that resulted in multiple casualties, including 15 deaths in New Orleans. On Truth Social, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation, saying, “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.”



His comments came in the aftermath of several violent events across the country, including a truck attack in New Orleans on Wednesday that left 15 dead and 35 injured. Additionally, a separate incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas resulted in one fatality.



Trump directed his criticism toward the Department of Justice, FBI, and Democratic prosecutors, accusing them of being “incompetent and corrupt.” He claimed these agencies were focused on him instead of prioritizing public safety, writing, “The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation.”



In response to the incidents, Trump called for intervention by the CIA and promised to bring strong leadership when he assumes office. He concluded by reiterating his campaign slogan, saying, "See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

