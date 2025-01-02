Uconn's Wells Fargo Center Brings Its Free Neurodiversity Employment Workshop To Nashville For Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This free is designed for 15 select companies to send small teams for an immersive, action-oriented day focused on neuroinclusive employment practices. Developed by UConn's academic experts and co-led with the Neurodiversity Program team, the program delivers a day of practical, step-by-step guidance as teams design initiatives that attract and empower neurodivergent employees, including individuals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other conditions.

"We're thrilled to bring this groundbreaking program to Nashville and the Southeast region," said Judy Reilly, Executive Director of UConn's Center. "We are visiting cities across the country to deliver this workshop that provides companies with an actionable, no-cost pathway to understand and design neuroinclusive practices that tap into the strengths of current and potential neurodivergent employees, creating a win-win for employers and employees alike."

Systemic barriers often prevent neurodivergent individuals from accessing and retaining career opportunities. Yet, neurodivergent minds offer unique perspectives and potential to organizations. This workshop focuses on dismantling those barriers and helping companies build and implement strategies tailored to their workforce needs that are neuroinclusive.

Tennessee State University - a leading HBCU institution - has generously partnered with the UConn Wells Fargo Center to host this event on their Nashville campus from 9:00-5:30 on January 15th. Employers and professionals who support neurodiverse job seekers are encouraged to secure their spot early, as space is limited to 15 companies and 5 university/community partners.

To register or learn more, contact: [email protected]

About the Wells Fargo Center for Neurodiversity and Inclusive Employment at UConn

The Wells Fargo Center for Neurodiversity and Inclusive Employment at the University of Connecticut is dedicated to advancing employment opportunities for neurodivergent individuals through research, education, and strategic partnerships. By fostering neuroinclusive practices, the Center empowers organizations to harness the strengths of a diverse workforce.

About Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University (TSU) is a historically Black university located in Nashville, TN. As a leader in diversity, innovation, and community engagement, TSU is committed to empowering individuals and organizations through education and inclusive excellence.

Media Contact:

Jessica Leary

Associate Director

UConn Wells Fargo Center for Neurodiversity & Inclusive Employment

[email protected] - 617-694-8060

