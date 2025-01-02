(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information Systems 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oncology information systems market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing prevalence of cancer, availability of oncology information systems (OIS) with improved features, and growing integration of big data with OIS. This study identifies the rapid growth potential in developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the oncology information systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of AI-enabled emotion recognition technologies and OIS providers and government agencies leveraging social media analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the oncology information systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The oncology information systems market is segmented as below:

By Product



Software Services

By Geographical Landscape





North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The report on the oncology information systems market covers the following areas:



Oncology Information Systems Market sizing

Oncology Information Systems Market forecast Oncology Information Systems Market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oncology information systems market vendors that include Accuray Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., BMSI Partners Inc., Brainlab AG, CureMD, Elekta AB, Epic Systems Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corp., MIM Software Inc., Oracle Corp., Prowess Inc., Siemens AG, United Health Group Inc., Utech Products Inc., and ViewRay Inc.

Also, the oncology information systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Oncology Information Systems Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraint

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis



Accuray Inc.

Elekta

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips

McKesson Corp.

Oracle Corp. Siemens

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

