Two Minor Siblings Charred To Death In North Kashmir's Tangmarg
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two minor siblings were charred to death after being trapped in a residential shed in the Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla, officials said.
An official said that two minor children were injured after they were trapped in their residential house and could not escape the fire that had engulfed it.
He said the duo was identified as Mina Ashraf, aged 4 years and Muntazir Ashraf, aged 4 months, both children of Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Ferozpora Tangmarg Baramulla.
Meanwhile, cognizance has been taken, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
