Two Minor Siblings Charred To Death In North Kashmir's Tangmarg

An official said that two minor children were after they were trapped in their residential house and could not escape the fire that had engulfed it.



He said the duo was identified as Mina Ashraf, aged 4 years and Muntazir Ashraf, aged 4 months, both children of Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Ferozpora Tangmarg Baramulla.

Meanwhile, cognizance has been taken, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

