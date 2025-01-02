(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth analysis of 3,850 patents filed between 2010 and 2024, offering insights into the technological advancements and dynamics of the EAF sector.

This comprehensive dataset is sourced from global patent filings, focusing on core areas like energy efficiency, emission control, and process optimization in steel production. By integrating patent data with technological trends, the report establishes a robust foundation for assessing competitive positioning, innovation hotspots, and growth opportunities in the EAF sector.

The report is structured into key sections, each offering unique insights into the EAF domain. These include the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section is designed to support strategic decisions in R&D investments, competitive strategy, and policy development.

Landscape Overview

This section highlights patent activity trends, emphasizing China's dominance with 2,367 patents, followed by the U.S. with 497. The report notes an eightfold increase in patent filings since 2010, with a surge in the last three years, showcasing the sector's dynamic growth.

Market and Competitor Analysis

The market analysis explores EAF's role in the global steel industry, detailing applications in scrap recycling, specialty steel production, and emission control technologies. Key players like SMS Group and Tenova S.p.A. lead the market with innovative technologies, while collaboration networks among firms drive advancements.

Technology Analysis

This section examines the top technological domains, including Hearth-Type Furnaces (F27B3), Hydrogen-Based Steelmaking, and Emission Control Technologies, which aim to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Key patents and technology clusters reveal the industry's focus on reducing environmental impact and optimizing resource utilization.

Key Players' Patent Profiles

The report profiles industry leaders such as SMS Group, CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd., and MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited, detailing their patent strategies, technological focuses, and collaborations. These organizations are spearheading innovations in automation, energy efficiency, and raw material utilization.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical Jurisdiction

3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Main Processes in Arc Furnace Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' Collaborations

3.8.2. The Strongest Cooperation Networks

3.9. Top Applicant Activity

3.10. Pioneer Companies in the Last 5 Years

3.11. Top Applicant Clustering

3.12. Pending Patents

4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent Dominant Technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The Main Themes of Patents

4.5. Technology Clustering

4.6. Top Inventors

5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd.

5.1.1. CISDI Engineering Company Overview

5.1.2. Patent Family Analysis

5.1.3. Top Processes

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key Patents

5.1.8. Topic Modeling

5.1.9. Patents Clustering

5.2. University of Science and Technology Beijing

5.2.1. USTB Overview

5.2.2. Patent Family Analysis

5.2.3. Top Processes

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaboration

5.2.6. Key Patents

5.2.7. Topic Modeling

5.2.8. Patents Clustering

5.3. SMS Group

5.3.1. SMS Siemag Overview

5.3.2. Patent Family Analysis

5.3.3. Top Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key Patents

5.3.8. Topic Modeling

5.3.9. Patents Clustering

5.4. MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited

5.4.1. CERI Overview

5.4.2. Patent Family Analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key Patents

5.4.7. Topic Modeling

5.4.8. Patents Clustering

5.5. Tenova S.p.A.

5.5.1. Tenova Overview

5.5.2. Patent Family Analysis

5.5.3. Top Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Collaboration

5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.7. Key Patents

5.5.8. Topic Modeling

5.5.9. Patents Clustering

6. Disclaimer

Companies Featured



CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd.

MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited (MCC-CERI)

SMS Group

Tenova S.p.A.

University of Science and Technology Beijing

Outotec OYJ

LIBERTY Steel Group

Huawei

Tsinghua Unigroup

Paul Wurth

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

TAKRAF

Pyromet LOI Thermprocess

