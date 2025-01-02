(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a plumber, welder, electrician or any type of former skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana please take financial compensation very, very seriously and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, they are one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they consistently produce top compensation results for their clients. We have endorsed the Gori Law Firm for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana.

"Prior to the mid-1980s there were no prohibitions about workers in the USA from being exposure to asbestos on the job. As an example, a skilled trades worker such as a plumber would have had routine exposure to asbestos prior to 1983 repairing boilers, water pumps, water gaskets, pipe insulation or numerous other types of plumbing equipment or machinery. Almost every other type of skilled trades worker in Louisiana would have also had routine exposure to asbestos as well.

"If your husband or dad is a former plumber or skilled trades worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. They have no equal in Louisiana."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

