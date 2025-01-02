Mitchell Humphrey Helps New Jersey Communities Stay Compliant With New DCA Mandate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Community development software provider makes inspection requests easy for New Jersey municipalities with digital solutions.

ST LOUIS, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Government software provider Mitchell Humphrey is helping communities throughout New Jersey comply with the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) mandate for online housing inspection requests.

The DCA is pushing municipalities to leverage digital and move housing inspection requests and related processes online. Under the new mandate, community leaders must allow property owners to request and schedule periodic inspections through portals and platforms.

The mandate currently covers hotels and multiple-family dwellings with three or more units. Single-family homes remain excluded, but cooperatives, condominiums, and mutual housing corporations must comply.

Eve Steele of Mitchell Humphrey said, "Municipalities nationwide have embraced digital transformation and the advantages that online services bring to residents, businesses, and municipal employees. Products like our FastTrackGov® community development software make compliance easy, among many other benefits."

FastTrackGov (FTG) makes municipal services available 24/7, allowing building owners to submit inspection requests and monitor their progress at their convenience. Municipalities can pick up inspection requests and process them without unnecessary delays.

Steele continued, "Aside from ensuring compliance with the DCA mandate, the FTG platform supports municipalities by making comprehensive building information accessible through one single dashboard. Processes that traditionally involved several departments are now open to collaboration. As information is stored in one central, secure database, every department has access to the same details."

About FastTrackGov

FastTrackGov is a comprehensive, customizable software that helps municipalities and other organizations manage complex processes in a simple and accessible manner. FTG automates repetitive, time-consuming processes to increase productivity both in the field and in the office. The software is designed to be user-friendly and keep personal data safe. It is currently being used by government bodies and other organizations across the country.



About Mitchell Humphrey

Mitchell Humphrey, founded in 1977, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the public sector. Their broad range of software includes financials, community development, and vehicle-for-hire regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more:

SOURCE Mitchell Humphrey & Co

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED