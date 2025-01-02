(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR Markets: Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets and by Application, Product and Place Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the size over five years with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets. PCR has proved itself in the market. And the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going.

The pandemic drove PCR into a dominant technology role but now new markets and technologies are opening up that will change how diseases are diagnosed. PCR plays a central role. Find out about the opportunities and threats in this new global market. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging but what does that look like? Find out in this comprehensive report.

This research makes you the expert in your organization. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five year market forecasts.

Key PCR Market Trends

The expansion of the diagnostics market is significantly influenced by several progressive factors. A new standard in diagnostics is being set by advancing technology, leading the industry down an innovative curve where enhanced capabilities become routine. Multiplexing techniques that allow multiple tests to be conducted simultaneously are gaining traction, along with syndromic diagnostics which appear to be an unstoppable trend due to their comprehensive approach. Additionally, the surge in genetic-based diagnostics, referred to as the "Genetic Blizzard," is dramatically reshaping the landscape, introducing a wealth of detailed, personalized medical insights.

However, growth in the diagnostics sector faces several challenges. The cost curve remains a significant barrier, with high expenses limiting broader adoption. Competition from 'The Other Guys'-emerging companies and technologies-adds pressure on established entities. Systemic roadblocks, such as regulatory hurdles and integration issues with existing healthcare infrastructures, further complicate growth prospects.

Diagnostic technology is rapidly evolving, marked by the instrumentation curve which highlights rapid advancements in diagnostic tools. The role of diagnostics is shifting, becoming more central in preventive health and chronic disease management. There is a noticeable movement of diagnostic processes out of traditional hospital settings into community and home environments, signaling a major shift in how and where diagnostics are performed. This disruption hints at significant changes over the next five years, promising transformations in healthcare delivery and accessibility.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are PCR Technologies?

2.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies

3.1 Concepts

3.1.1 Method

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Finding Specific DNA

3.2.2 Measuring DNA

3.2.3 Medical and Diagnostic Applications

3.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages

3.4 Different Types of PCR

3.4.1 Simple Changes

3.4.2 Digital PCR

3.4.3 Isothermal PCR

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 A New Standard

5.1.2 Down the Curve We Go

5.1.3 Multiplexing

5.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable

5.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 The Other Guys

5.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital

5.3.4 Disruption Looms

5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 PCR Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Seegene, Microsoft Collaborate for MDx Development

6.3 QuidelOrtho Expanding Savanna Test Menu

6.4 Binx Health Refocuses on POC STI Testing

6.5 Qiagen, Myriad Genetics Partner to Develop Cancer Dx

6.6 VedaBio Detecting Nucleic Acid With CRISPR

6.7 Evvy Launches Add-on STI Screen

6.8 ChromaCode Shifts to Oncology with dPCR Lung Cancer Test

6.9 Multiplex Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel Market Expanding

6.10 Sensible Dx to Launch 10-Minute POC PCR System

6.11 ReadyGo Dx Plans to Make MDx Testing Easy

6.12 Transformative Biotech Acquires Summit Biolabs' PCR Tech

6.13 Visby Medical POC STI Multiplex Test Cleared

6.14 Sherlock Biosciences Buys Sense Biodetection

6.15 Agilent, Qiagen Nab FDA Approvals for Lung Cancer Treatment CDx

6.16 HealthTrackRx Investing in Rapid Turnaround Times

6.17 LEX Dx Developing Ultra-Fast Low-Cost PCR

6.18 Next-Gen Dx Technologies Face Uncertain Future

6.19 Rover Dx Developing All-Optical Rapid POC qPCR Platform

6.20 ProtonDx Plans Rapid Molecular Dx Instrument

6.21 Innova Medical Group Licenses MDx Tech

6.22 MicroGEM to Grow Market for 30-Minute RT-PCR System

6.23 Precipio Receives CE-IVD Mark for Cancer Panels

6.24 Siemens Healthineers to Develop Next-Gen MDx Platform

6.25 New York State Approves Enzo Biochem HPV Molecular Test

6.26 Grip Molecular Developing Biosensor Panel to Detect Respiratory Infections

6.27 Co-Diagnostics Seeks EUA for At-Home PCR Diagnostic System

6.28 Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing

6.29 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

6.30 Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs

6.31 DnaNudge Raises $60M

6.32 Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent

6.33 BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

6.34 Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel

6.35 Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler

6.36 Roche Acquires GenMark

6.37 Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization

6.38 Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding

6.39 WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round

6.40 Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test

6.41 Thermo Fisher to Acquire Mesa Biotech

7 Profiles of Key PCR Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.3 Ador Diagnostics

7.4 ADT Biotech

7.5 Agilent

7.6 Akonni Biosystems

7.7 Altona Diagnostics

7.8 Alveo Technologies

7.9 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

7.10 Anatolia Geneworks

7.11 Applied BioCode

7.12 Applied DNA Sciences

7.13 Aurora Biomed

7.14 Aus Diagnostics

7.15 AVIVA Systems Biology

7.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.18 Binx Health

7.19 Biocartis

7.20 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.21 Bioneer Corporation

7.22 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.23 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

7.24 Bruker

7.25 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

7.26 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.27 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

7.28 CTK Biotech

7.29 Cue Health

7.30 Curetis (OpGen)

7.31 Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic)

7.32 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.33 Eiken Chemical

7.34 Enzo Biochem

7.35 Eurofins Scientific

7.36 Fluxergy

7.37 Fujirebio

7.38 Genetic Signatures

7.39 GenMark Dx (Roche)

7.40 Greiner Bio-One

7.41 Hologic

7.42 Immunexpress

7.43 Inflammatix

7.44 Invetech

7.45 J&J Innovative Medicine

7.46 Karius

7.47 LumiraDx

7.48 Maxim Biomedical

7.49 Meridian Bioscience

7.50 Millipore Sigma

7.51 Molbio Diagnostics

7.52 Nanomix

7.53 NGeneBio

7.54 Novacyt

7.55 Nuclein

7.56 Operon

7.57 Panagene

7.58 Precipio

7.59 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.60 Promega

7.61 Prominex

7.62 Qiagen

7.63 QuantuMDx

7.64 QuidelOrtho

7.65 Randox Toxicology

7.66 R-Biopharm AG

7.67 Revvity

7.68 Roche Diagnostics

7.69 Scope Fluidics

7.70 SD Biosensor

7.71 Seegene

7.72 Siemens Healthineers

7.73 SkylineDx

7.74 Sona Nanotech

7.75 SpeeDx

7.76 Standard BioTools

7.77 Stilla Technologies

7.78 Streamline Scientific

7.79 T2 Biosystems

7.80 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.81 Uniogen

7.82 Vela Diagnostics

7.83 Veramarx

7.84 Veredus Laboratories

7.85 Vircell

7.86 Visby Medical

7.87 XCR Diagnostics

7.88 YD Diagnostics

7.89 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

8 The Global PCR Markets

8.1 PCR - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview

9 Global PCR Markets - By Application

9.1 PCR Clinical Multiplex

9.2 PCR Clinical Singleplex

9.3 PCR Research

9.4 PCR Other Application

10 Global PCR Markets - By Technology

10.1 qPCR

10.2 dPCR

10.3 Other Technology

11 Global PCR Markets - By Product

11.1 PCR Instruments

11.2 PCR Nucleic Acid Extraction

11.3 PCR Consumables

11.4 PCR Services

12 Global PCR Markets - By Place

12.1 PCR Clinical Laboratory

12.2 PCR Point of Care

12.3 PCR Commercial

12.4 PCR Pharmaceutical

12.5 PCR Other Place

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900