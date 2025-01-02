Reporting Dates In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Utenos Trikotazas
Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2025 will be released till the following preliminary dates:
- Consolidated Interim financial Statements for 12 months of 2024 - February 28 ;
- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2024 - April 30 ;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025 - April 30 ;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025 - July 31 ;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025 - October 31.
For more information:
AB“Utenos Trikotažas“
Chief Financial Officer Aurimas Likus
Tel.: 8 618 07809
