JXICC: New Aspirations Cross Oceans-New Zealand Volunteers In China

Rangiatea Buchanan, a New Zealand native with a deep passion for Wushu, has formed an inseparable with China. During her volunteer service in Jiangxi, she sought guidance on Wushu techniques and built strong friendships with the locals, using the principles of Wushu as a bridge. Her story exemplifies how cultural exchange can foster closeness, demonstrating that people grow closer through mutual respect and understanding.

Together

Manaia Sorensen, a Māori dance performer, arrived in Jiangxi filled with curiosity for Chinese culture. During her three-month volunteering, she not only taught Māori dance and shared aspects of New Zealand's culture but also actively learned about Chinese culture, facilitating a two-way cultural exchange. Her journey vividly illustrates the enlightening impact of cultural exchange, highlighting the mutual learning and flourishing of diverse cultures.

I'm Here in Your City

From the students at Nanchang Foreign Language School traveling to New Zealand, to the young volunteers from the Eastern Bay of Plenty in New Zealand volunteering in Jiangxi, this series of youth exchange programs has provided a platform for young people of both countries to broaden their horizons and deepen their friendships. More importantly, it has planted seeds of integration in their hearts. The meeting of Xu Chang and Steevie Hunia symbolizes the aspiration for integration, reflecting a bright future that the people of both countries can create together through mutual learning and understanding.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)