Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market by Product, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eco-friendly plasticizer market is projected to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2030 from USD 1.65 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in the market for eco-friendly plasticizers is pronounced and sustained by increasing demand for safe and nontoxic alternatives as compared with traditional plasticizers. This market shift arises from increasing awareness among consumers towards health and environment issues, leading to preference for safe products in various industries. Renewable resource-based eco-friendly plasticizers have improved safety profiles and offer biodegradability, making them more appropriate for applications in packaging, automotive, and healthcare industries. Besides, new bio-based formulations and production technologies enhance their applicability and performance characteristics. With regulatory bodies coming up with more stringent guidelines that promote greener solutions, the scope for the expansion of eco-friendly plasticizers is highly anticipated and indicates the well-set stance of sustainability in material science.



The largest share of the eco-friendly plasticizers market is that of bio-based plasticizers.

These plasticizers arise from renewable resources such as vegetable oils and starches and are increasingly favored with regard to their reduced toxicity and environmental impact compared to the traditionally used phthalate-based plasticizers. Bio-based plasticizers are improving the elasticity and durability of various applications for polymeric materials in packaging, automotive, and consumer goods applications. Together with the growing focus on sustainability and regulatory push to reduce harmful substances, bio-based plasticizers have started gaining some traction. The improvements made in their formulation and process of production are enhancing their performance characteristics, further increasing their market share. As industries move towards greener alternatives, bio-based plasticizers are going to play an important role in meeting consumers' expectations as well as environmental requirements, hence driving the growth of the eco-friendly plasticizers market.

Consumer Goods is the second largest segment by applications in the eco-friendly plasticizers market

The consumer goods application is the second largest in the list of application areas within the eco-friendly plasticizers market. This is also an area that has been growing highly due to the need for safer and more sustainable materials for everyday production. Low-toxicity and biodegradable eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used in a whole range of consumer products that include toys, personal care products, and domestic appliances. There is an increasing demand for sustainable production processes with greater awareness of consumer health and the environment, hence creating pressure on producers to adopt the use of eco-friendly plasticizers as an alternative to traditional phthalate-based plasticizers. Some of the other drivers enhancing consumer demand for novel, sustainable consumer goods include rising incomes and changes in consumers' lifestyles, thus boosting market opportunity in the Consumer Goods sector with regard to eco-friendly plasticizers.

Europe is the third-largest market for eco-friendly plasticizers market.

Europe is expected to be the third largest market for green plasticizers. The region has been keen in demonstrating its commitment towards sustainability in all ways by increasing regulatory support and ever-growing demand from consumers for safer, non-toxic substitutes of traditional plasticizers. Germany, France, and the UK are the leaders in this view, influenced by strict environmental regulations and increased awareness of the health impacts associated with conventional plasticizers.

The growth of the eco-friendly plasticizers market in Europe has been supported through major investments into research and development to refine the performance of the bio-based alternatives. In the region, the leading companies have been quite optimistic about the expansion of innovative solutions that cater to various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. This focus on sustainability and compliance with environmental standards positions Europe as a prime participant in the global eco-friendly plasticizers market.

BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Dow Chemical Company (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cargill, Incorporated. (US), Arkema Group (France), LG Chem (South Korea), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US) among others are some of the key players in the eco-friendly plasticizers market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the authentication and brand protection market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Stringent norms & regulations to drive the market, Growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific, and Stringent regulations on the use of phthalate plasticizers), restraints (The higher price of non-phthalate plasticizers in comparison to phthalate plasticizers), opportunities (Growing awareness about the harmful effects associated with the use of phthalate plasticizers and preference, and 1.4.3.2 Emerging market for bio-based plasticizers), challenges (Poor performance and incompatibility of few non-phthalate plasticizers).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the eco-friendly plasticizers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the eco-friendly plasticizers market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the eco-friendly plasticizers market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Laxness (Germany), Dow Chemical Company (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cargill, Incorporated. (United States), Arkema Group (France), LG Chem (South Korea), and Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US) among others are the top manufacturers covered in the eco-friendly plasticizers market.

Key Attributes:

