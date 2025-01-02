(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 2, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Scottish Premiership , Italian Super Cup, and the Copinha youth tournament. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM: Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad – OneFootball







12:00 PM: Rangers vs Celtic – ESPN 4 and Disney+

2:30 PM: Dundee FC vs Dundee United – Disney+







3:45 PM: São Carlos vs Imperatriz – Youtube/@paulistao



4:45 PM: Mirassol vs Rio Branco-ES – Youtube/@paulistao



6:00 PM: Cruzeiro vs Real Brasília – Youtube/@paulistao



7:00 PM: Criciúma vs Capitão Poço – Sportv



7:15 PM: Votuporanguense vs Floresta – Youtube/@paulistao

9:30 PM: Botafogo vs Fast Clube – Sportv





4:00 PM: Internazionale vs Atalanta – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL



Scottish PremiershipCopinha (São Paulo Junior Football Cup)Italian Super CupThis comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Thursday, January 2, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!Football Games for Thursday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast