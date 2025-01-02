Football Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 2, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Scottish Premiership , Italian Super Cup, and the Copinha youth tournament. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad – OneFootball
Scottish Premiership
12:00 PM: Rangers vs Celtic – ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:30 PM: Dundee FC vs Dundee United – Disney+
Copinha (São Paulo Junior Football Cup)
3:45 PM: São Carlos vs Imperatriz – Youtube/@paulistao
4:45 PM: Mirassol vs Rio Branco-ES – Youtube/@paulistao
6:00 PM: Cruzeiro vs Real Brasília – Youtube/@paulistao
7:00 PM: Criciúma vs Capitão Poço – Sportv
7:15 PM: Votuporanguense vs Floresta – Youtube/@paulistao
9:30 PM: Botafogo vs Fast Clube – Sportv
Italian Super Cup
4:00 PM: Internazionale vs Atalanta – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Thursday, January 2, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
