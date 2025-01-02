Brazilian Steel Giant CSN Expands Into Logistics With Major Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), a leading Brazilian steel producer, has finalized a significant in the logistics sector. On December 31, 2024, CSN announced the signing of a contract to purchase a 70% stake in Estrela Comércio e Participações S.A.



This acquisition, involving the holding company of Tora Transportes Group, was valued at R$742.5 million ($120 million). This strategic move aims to strengthen CSN's position in the logistics and promote growth in intermodal operations.



The acquisition leverages the existing infrastructure in CSN 's operational regions and capitalizes on Tora's expertise in road-rail integration and terminal operations.



Key details of the transaction include a total value of R$742.5 million ($120 million). The payment structure includes R$300 million ($48 million) paid upon closing, with the remainder distributed in three annual installments.



CSN and Tora have had a long-standing commercial partnership spanning 35 years. The acquisition aligns with CSN's broader strategy to optimize operations and expand its presence in key sectors.







In conjunction with this deal, CSN has updated its guidance for the coming years. The company has set an iron ore production target of 60-65 million tons by 2030 and revised its CAPEX plans to R$5.3 billion ($855 million) for 2024 and R$5-6 billion ($806-968 million) annually from 2025 to 2028.



This acquisition highlights the ongoing trend of vertical integration in Brazil's industrial sector, particularly in steel and mining . By strengthening its logistics capabilities, CSN aims to better control its supply chain and potentially reduce operational costs.



In short, the completion of this transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

MENAFN02012025007421016031ID1109048542