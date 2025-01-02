Wuxi Biologics Ranks Top In 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Sustainability (DJSI), and given among the top scores for its unremitting efforts and notable achievements in promoting sustainable development.

The DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The family of indices was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark, and among them, DJSI World represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, based on their long-term environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to be included in the DJSI list for the second consecutive year. It is a reflection of and recognition for our continuous commitment to enhancing sustainability capabilities. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we continuously deliver our own ESG excellence, while remaining dedicated to enabling global partners with end-to-end solutions driven by innovation. Going forward, we will keep pushing industry boundaries, jointly working with all our stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the whole value chain."

Over the past several years, WuXi Biologics has earned a number of recognitions for its significant progress in pursuing sustainable development. The company was included in UNGC 20 Case Examples of Sustainable Development for 20 Years Collection for its global leading green biologics solutions. In addition, it was granted an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings for two consecutive years; awarded the distinguished Platinum Medal by EcoVadis; recognized as an Industry and Regional Top-Rated Company by Sustainalytics; named to the CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded an "A-" CDP Climate Change score; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; and included in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 742 integrated client projects, including 16 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO and non-COVID dormant CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

