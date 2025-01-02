Update On The Legacy German Tax Matter
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EUROCASTLE investment LIMITED
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Update on the Legacy German Tax Matter
Guernsey, 2 January 2025 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the“Company”) today announces that the German tax authorities have notified their intention to appeal against the recent judgment in the Company's favour in the Legacy German Tax Matter. The Company remains confident that the matter will eventually be resolved in its favour.
The Company will update shareholders on the timing of the appeal process when there is more clarity. In the meantime, the €3.7 million of additional tax paid by the Company is accruing interest at 6% per annum, which would be paid to the Company should it finally prevail in the case.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit .
MENAFN02012025004107003653ID1109048532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.