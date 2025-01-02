US Missile Defense Growth Opportunities, FY2024-FY2029: Growth Opportunities In Early Warning Systems, Public-Private R&D Partnerships, And Miniaturized Interceptors
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Missile Defense Growth Opportunities, FY2024-FY2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the publisher overviews the US Department of Defense's missile defense spending between FY2023 and FY2029. The study outlines the department's funding distribution among military branches, budget activity titles, and a forecast with future spending estimates.
It also highlights the trends, challenges, drivers, and restraints the DoD and industry partners may encounter. Finally, the study highlights some short- and long-term growth opportunities.
Missile acquisition and modernization programs will ensure stable spending from FY2023 to FY2029, fostering strong business ties between the US DoD and the industry. Rising global tensions, particularly advancements by China, Iran, and North Korea in hypersonic and ballistic missile technology, further drive US defense investments to counter these potential threats.
However, US defense budget constraints can delay new system deployments. With much of the DoD's budget focused on healthcare and payroll, its purchasing power for missile systems is limited. In addition, the missile defense industry depends on semiconductors, a market dominated by China, potentially limiting microelectronics supply for the next 5 years.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Missile Defense Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Global Conflict Analysis Market Trends Analysis Forecast Considerations Spending Forecast and Analysis Contract Awards Share and Analysis Notable Programs Conclusions and Future Outlook
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Missile Early Warning Systems Growth Opportunity 2: Public-Private R&D Partnerships Growth Opportunity 3: Miniaturized Interceptors
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02012025004107003653ID1109048527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.