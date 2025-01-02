(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Missile Defense Growth Opportunities, FY2024-FY2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the publisher overviews the US Department of Defense's missile defense spending between FY2023 and FY2029. The study outlines the department's funding distribution among military branches, budget activity titles, and a forecast with future spending estimates.

It also highlights the trends, challenges, drivers, and restraints the DoD and industry partners may encounter. Finally, the study highlights some short- and long-term growth opportunities.

Missile acquisition and modernization programs will ensure stable spending from FY2023 to FY2029, fostering strong business ties between the US DoD and the industry. Rising global tensions, particularly advancements by China, Iran, and North Korea in hypersonic and ballistic missile technology, further drive US defense investments to counter these potential threats.

However, US defense budget constraints can delay new system deployments. With much of the DoD's budget focused on healthcare and payroll, its purchasing power for missile systems is limited. In addition, the missile defense industry depends on semiconductors, a market dominated by China, potentially limiting microelectronics supply for the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Missile Defense Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Conflict Analysis

Market Trends Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Spending Forecast and Analysis

Contract Awards Share and Analysis

Notable Programs Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Missile Early Warning Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Public-Private R&D Partnerships Growth Opportunity 3: Miniaturized Interceptors

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

