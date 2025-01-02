United Kingdom Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2024-2030: Technology, Sustainability, Workplace Optimization, And User Experience Drive Transformational Growth
This study analyzes the UK facility management (FM) market insights and revenue from end-user contracts, which includes the outsourced FM market (excluding in-house FM services). The market has returned to robust revenue growth following the shockwave from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The UK FM is forecast to see a healthy 3.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.
However, the pandemic's impact continues to be felt in working patterns and facility utilization. Just as the UK FM market had largely recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions, high inflation and low economic growth are new factors affecting growth. High inflation is increasing prices and revenues. However, while inflation will continue driving revenue expansion, it is forcing up costs and pressuring service providers' margins. Tight margins and skill requirements mean that partnerships, collaborations, and M&As will become commonplace.
Nonetheless, there is an increased focus on sustainability, technology deployment, and workplace solutions, as the UK market represents one of the world's leading markets in innovation and transformation. Therefore, increased technology use and new business models will lead FM companies to acquire data analytics capabilities to complement excellence in service delivery.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Service Type Segmentation by Customer Sector Segmentation by Contract Type FM Service Spectrum by Contract Type
Transformation in the UK Facility Management Industry
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM) Industry
Growth Environment
Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective UK FM Market in Numbers UK FM Market Segmentation UK FM Market Growth by Segment 5 Main Pillars of FM Transformation UK FM Market Trends Predictions and Conclusions
Ecosystem in the UK Facility Management Industry
Competitive Environment Key Competitors by Service Background Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality Competitive Outlook for FM in the United Kingdom Revenue Market Share Leading FM Suppliers by Service Type Companies to Watch in 2024 Recent M&A Deals in the UK FM Market
Growth Generator in the UK Facility Management Market
Summary of the UK FM Market Growth Outlook UK FM Market Overview Top 5 FM Developments, 2024-2030 Future FM Trends UK FM Universe: Total Addressable Market UK FM Universe: Benchmarking Against Other European Countries Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Economic Uncertainty in the United Kingdom: Areas of Impact Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Contract Type Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type Revenue by Service Type Revenue Forecast by Service Type Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type FM Market by Service Type across Customer Sectors Market Growth Outlook by Service Type FM Market by Customer Sector Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector FM Market by Contract Type across Customer Sectors Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector FM Market by Region
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Decarbonization and Net Zero Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Sector Alignment Growth Opportunity 3: User Experience and Hospitality Services Growth Opportunity 4: Supporting Customers' ESG Strategies Growth Opportunity 5: Workplace Technology and Analytics Growth Opportunity 6: Digital Transformation and AI for FM Growth Opportunity 7: Remote FM Services Growth Opportunity 8: Healthy and Sustainable Buildings Growth Opportunity 9: Business Productivity and Organizational Resilience Growth Opportunity 10: Service Integration and IFM
Appendix & Next Steps
