(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Market, United Kingdom, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the UK facility management (FM) insights and revenue from end-user contracts, which includes the outsourced FM market (excluding in-house FM services). The market has returned to robust revenue growth following the shockwave from the pandemic in 2021. The UK FM is forecast to see a healthy 3.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

However, the pandemic's impact continues to be felt in working patterns and facility utilization. Just as the UK FM market had largely recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions, high inflation and low economic growth are new factors affecting growth. High inflation is increasing prices and revenues. However, while inflation will continue driving revenue expansion, it is forcing up costs and pressuring service providers' margins. Tight margins and skill requirements mean that partnerships, collaborations, and M&As will become commonplace.

Nonetheless, there is an increased focus on sustainability, technology deployment, and workplace solutions, as the UK market represents one of the world's leading markets in innovation and transformation. Therefore, increased technology use and new business models will lead FM companies to acquire data analytics capabilities to complement excellence in service delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope and Segmentation



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Service Type

Segmentation by Customer Sector

Segmentation by Contract Type FM Service Spectrum by Contract Type

Transformation in the UK Facility Management Industry



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM) Industry

Growth Environment



Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective

UK FM Market in Numbers

UK FM Market Segmentation

UK FM Market Growth by Segment

5 Main Pillars of FM Transformation

UK FM Market Trends Predictions and Conclusions

Ecosystem in the UK Facility Management Industry



Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Service Background

Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality

Competitive Outlook for FM in the United Kingdom

Revenue Market Share

Leading FM Suppliers by Service Type

Companies to Watch in 2024 Recent M&A Deals in the UK FM Market

Growth Generator in the UK Facility Management Market



Summary of the UK FM Market Growth Outlook

UK FM Market Overview

Top 5 FM Developments, 2024-2030

Future FM Trends

UK FM Universe: Total Addressable Market

UK FM Universe: Benchmarking Against Other European Countries

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Economic Uncertainty in the United Kingdom: Areas of Impact

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type

Revenue by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

FM Market by Service Type across Customer Sectors

Market Growth Outlook by Service Type

FM Market by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

FM Market by Contract Type across Customer Sectors

Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector FM Market by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Decarbonization and Net Zero

Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Sector Alignment

Growth Opportunity 3: User Experience and Hospitality Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Supporting Customers' ESG Strategies

Growth Opportunity 5: Workplace Technology and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 6: Digital Transformation and AI for FM

Growth Opportunity 7: Remote FM Services

Growth Opportunity 8: Healthy and Sustainable Buildings

Growth Opportunity 9: Business Productivity and Organizational Resilience Growth Opportunity 10: Service Integration and IFM

Appendix & Next Steps

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900