This study analyzes current trends and developments in automotive data monetization, evaluates various data monetization strategies and business models, and forecasts growth for data-driven use case categories to shine a light on the growth opportunities in this corner of the industry.

Vehicles generate data that can be collected and used for new services and solutions - either for internal purposes within the workings of an automaker or for third parties that require data to create innovative use cases and value propositions.

The connected car is already a rich source of information, and with new model launches, increased levels of connectivity, and the transition to electric powertrains, available data sets are becoming deeper and more powerful.

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis Definitions: Market Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Data Industry Overview of the Structure and Content

Introduction

Background and Context of Data Monetization in the Automotive and Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics: Optimistic

Growth Environment



Key Findings

Evolving Data Monetization Business Models in the Automotive Industry Competitive Environment

Understanding Data Monetization



Concept of Data Monetization: Automotive and Non-automotive

Vehicle Data Types: Source, Attributes, and Packages

Automotive Data-as-a-Service Types

Existing and New Data Streams

Why is Vehicle Data Access Important? Key Consumers of Vehicle Data

Data Monetization Opportunities



Market Trends and Opportunities for Data-driven Business Models

Snapshot of Direct Revenue Opportunities

Snapshot of Indirect Revenue Opportunities

Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future of Data Monetization

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Data Monetization Strategies



Automotive Data Industry: Winning Business Models to Commercialize Vehicle Data, Global, 2024-2030

The Key Pillars and Foundations of Vehicle Data Utilization

Consumer Willingness to Share Vehicle Data Lessons Learnt from the Vehicle Data Hype Boom

Use Cases and Forecast



In-market Categories of Vehicle Data Use Cases in 2024

Characteristics of In-market Use Case Categories, Global, 2024

Example Use Cases: Energy (Hybrid Mode Utilization)

Example Use Cases: Fleet Management (Enriched Vehicle Data)

Example Use Cases: Mapping and Navigation (Intelligent Maps)

Example Use Cases: Infrastructure and Government (Road Safety Hotspots)

Example Use Cases: Insurance (Connected Claims)

Forecast Methodology for Vehicle Data Value, 2024-2030

Vehicle Data Value Methodology and Assumptions

Forecast Considerations

Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Optimistic Outlook

Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Moderate Outlook

Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Pessimistic Outlook

Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Global Outlook

Emerging Categories of Vehicle Data Use Cases Toward 2030

Characteristics of Emerging Use Case Categories Toward 2030, Global

Example Use Cases: Component Suppliers (Parts Forecasting)

Example Use Cases: Dealers (Vehicle Digital Previews)

Example Use Cases: Driver/Passenger (Health & Wellbeing)

Example Use Cases: Retail & Advertising (Identifying Retail Estate) Example Use Cases: Vehicle Health (Digital Roadside Assistance)

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Vehicle Data for Component Suppliers

Growth Opportunity 2: Vehicle Data for Dealerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Vehicle Data for Driver and Passenger Health

Growth Opportunity 4: Vehicle Data for Retail and Advertising Growth Opportunity 5: Vehicle Data for Vehicle Health Applications

Appendix & Next Steps

