Automotive Data Monetization Research Report 2024-2030: Oems Must Service The Needs Of Third-Party Data Consumers And Unlock New Recurring Revenue Streams
The "Growth Opportunities in Automotive Data Monetization, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes current trends and developments in automotive data monetization, evaluates various data monetization strategies and business models, and forecasts growth for data-driven use case categories to shine a light on the growth opportunities in this corner of the industry.
Vehicles generate data that can be collected and used for new services and solutions - either for internal purposes within the workings of an automaker or for third parties that require data to create innovative use cases and value propositions.
The connected car is already a rich source of information, and with new model launches, increased levels of connectivity, and the transition to electric powertrains, available data sets are becoming deeper and more powerful.
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Definitions: Market Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Data Industry Overview of the Structure and Content
Introduction
Background and Context of Data Monetization in the Automotive and Mobility Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Metrics: Optimistic
Growth Environment
Key Findings Evolving Data Monetization Business Models in the Automotive Industry Competitive Environment
Understanding Data Monetization
Concept of Data Monetization: Automotive and Non-automotive Vehicle Data Types: Source, Attributes, and Packages Automotive Data-as-a-Service Types Existing and New Data Streams Why is Vehicle Data Access Important? Key Consumers of Vehicle Data
Data Monetization Opportunities
Market Trends and Opportunities for Data-driven Business Models Snapshot of Direct Revenue Opportunities Snapshot of Indirect Revenue Opportunities Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future of Data Monetization Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Data Monetization Strategies
Automotive Data Industry: Winning Business Models to Commercialize Vehicle Data, Global, 2024-2030 The Key Pillars and Foundations of Vehicle Data Utilization Consumer Willingness to Share Vehicle Data Lessons Learnt from the Vehicle Data Hype Boom
Use Cases and Forecast
In-market Categories of Vehicle Data Use Cases in 2024 Characteristics of In-market Use Case Categories, Global, 2024 Example Use Cases: Energy (Hybrid Mode Utilization) Example Use Cases: Fleet Management (Enriched Vehicle Data) Example Use Cases: Mapping and Navigation (Intelligent Maps) Example Use Cases: Infrastructure and Government (Road Safety Hotspots) Example Use Cases: Insurance (Connected Claims) Forecast Methodology for Vehicle Data Value, 2024-2030 Vehicle Data Value Methodology and Assumptions Forecast Considerations Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Optimistic Outlook Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Moderate Outlook Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Pessimistic Outlook Vehicle Data Value Forecast, 2024-2030, Global Outlook Emerging Categories of Vehicle Data Use Cases Toward 2030 Characteristics of Emerging Use Case Categories Toward 2030, Global Example Use Cases: Component Suppliers (Parts Forecasting) Example Use Cases: Dealers (Vehicle Digital Previews) Example Use Cases: Driver/Passenger (Health & Wellbeing) Example Use Cases: Retail & Advertising (Identifying Retail Estate) Example Use Cases: Vehicle Health (Digital Roadside Assistance)
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Vehicle Data for Component Suppliers Growth Opportunity 2: Vehicle Data for Dealerships Growth Opportunity 3: Vehicle Data for Driver and Passenger Health Growth Opportunity 4: Vehicle Data for Retail and Advertising Growth Opportunity 5: Vehicle Data for Vehicle Health Applications
Appendix & Next Steps
