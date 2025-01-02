Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

(MENAFN) One person has been confirmed dead following an explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday. The individual, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the blast, has not yet been identified, and authorities have not disclosed their gender. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated during a press conference that the identity would be released once the next of kin are notified.



In addition to the fatality, seven bystanders were injured in the explosion. Sheriff McMahill reassured the public, saying that while the situation was being thoroughly investigated, there was no ongoing threat to the community. Authorities are proceeding cautiously in their investigation and have warned of the potential for secondary devices.



Videos circulating on social media depict the Cybertruck engulfed in flames with several small explosions, accompanied by what sounds like fireworks. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear at this time, but the incident is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.



During a subsequent press briefing, Sheriff McMahill revealed that investigators had found gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars in the back of the vehicle. Despite the severity of the explosion, the exterior of the Cybertruck remained largely intact. McMahill noted that the vehicle's design likely helped limit the damage, as most of the blast was directed upward, rather than outward, through the truck. The sheriff also acknowledged that a name had already been circulating in the media in connection to the incident, but he did not elaborate further.

