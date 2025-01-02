European Apparel Market To Experience Measured Growth Into 2028 Amid Consumer Spending Caution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report examines the top 10 winners and losers in 2024 and focuses on key brands Bestseller Group, Primark and Decathlon.

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel in Europe to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Apparel Market in Europe to 2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the European apparel market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes.

After a strong performance in 2022, the European apparel market saw its growth slow to just 2.2% in 2023, due to consumers becoming more cautious of spending on non-essentials due to rising inflation. Despite softening inflation, growth in 2024 remains weak, before picking up again in 2025 as consumers' finances recover. The market is then forecast to slow out to 2028 as the market becomes more established and more consumers switch to buying items via resale.

Report Scope



While inflation has been slowing in 2024, volumes will continue to decline by 0.8%, as the cumulative effect of price rises impacts shoppers' propensity to spend.

Online penetration was expected to grow 0.6ppts to 27.8% in 2024, due to apparel brands continuing to make significant investments in their digital capabilities, as

well as consumers increasingly appreciating the channel's convenience. Zara is anticipated to overtake Nike to become the biggest apparel brand in Europe in 2024, with its market share rising 0.21ppts to 3.08%, driven by its strong fashion credentials and wide appeal across multiple demographics.

Reasons to Buy



Understand where the demand lies within the European Apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the European Apparel market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits. Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the European Apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



European Apparel Market Drivers

European Apparel Market Inhibitors

THE APPAREL MARKET IN EUROPE TO 2028



European Apparel Market 2018-2028



Global Apparel Market by Regional Share, 2023, 2024 & 2028



Top 10 European Markets by Value, 2018, 2023, 2024 & 2028

Top 10 European Markets by Forecast CAGR 2023-2028

EUROPEAN APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2028



European Apparel Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028



European Clothing Market by Subsector and Product Segment 2018-2028



European Footwear Market by Subsector and Product Segment 2018-2028



European Accessories Market by Product Segment 2018-2028



European Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2023, 2024 & 2028

European Sportswear Market 2018-2028

EUROPEAN APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2028



European Online Apparel Market 2018-2028



Europe Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2023-2028



European Apparel Market by Channel, 2023 & 2028



Top 10 European Apparel Markets by Online Sales, 2018, 2023, 2024 & 2028

Top 10 European Apparel Markets by 2023 Online Penetration

CONSUMERS



Impact of Rising Inflation on Apparel Spend in Europe

Brand Preferences in Europe

COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS



Top 10 Europe Market Shares 2022-2024

Top 10: Winners & Losers 2024 Outlook

Brands in Focus



Bestseller Group



Primark Decathlon

Company Coverage:



Adidas

Bestseller Group

C&A

Decathlon

H&M

Hurr

Jack & Jones

Marks & Spencer

Name It

Nike

Only

Primark

Puma

Shein

Trendyol

Vero Moda

Vinted Zara

