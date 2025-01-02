South Korean investigators pursue arrest warrant for impeached leader Yoon

(MENAFN) In a historic move, South Korean investigators are seeking an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first instance of such proceedings against a sitting president, according to reports on Monday.



A coalition investigation team, consisting of the Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), police, and the Defense Ministry's investigative unit, filed the warrant request at midnight on Sunday with the Seoul Western District Court. The charges include insurrection and abuse of power.



The accusations center on Yoon's declaration of martial law on December 3, during which he allegedly directed military forces to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from overturning the decree.



Investigators argue that Yoon's actions constituted leading an insurrection and misusing his executive powers.



Yoon, however, has dismissed the allegations, describing the martial law declaration as an "act of governance" intended to warn the opposition party against what he referred to as legislative overreach.



Separately, Yoon’s legal team has submitted a written statement to the Seoul Western District Court, asserting that the CIO lacks the jurisdiction to investigate him on treason-related charges.

