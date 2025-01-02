The Exercise Period For Warrants Of Series TO 2 Beings Today: Immunovia AB

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") hereby announces that today,

2 January 2025, the exercise period for warrants of series TO 2 in Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") (the "Warrant Programme") begins. The exercise period runs until 16 January 2025.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO 2



Structure : One (1) warrant series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company.

Exercise period : 2 January 2025 - 16 January 2025.

Subscription price : SEK 0.46 per share.

Issue volume : 124,423,978 warrants of series TO 2. Upon full exercise, 124,423,978 shares will be issued and the Company will receive approximately SEK 57.2 million before issue costs.

Subscription and guarantee commitments: The Company has received subscription intentions from the Company's CEO and all board members who currently hold warrants, totaling approximately SEK 0.8 million, corresponding to approximately 1.3 percent of the Warrant Programme. In addition to the above, the Company has received subscription commitments and guarantee commitments from a handful of external professional investors. In total, the subscription commitment amounts to approximately SEK 0.1 million, corresponding to approximately 0.3 percent of the Warrant Programme, and the guarantee commitments amount to SEK 36.3 million, corresponding to approximately 63.4 percent of the Warrant Programme. As such, the Warrant Programme is secured to approximately SEK 37.2 million, corresponding to approximately 65.0 percent of the warrant programme. For additional information, please refer to the Company's press release announced on 27 December 2024.

Last day of trading in warrants of series TO 2 : 14 January 2025.

Share capital and dilution : Upon full exercise of all 124,423,978 warrants series TO 2, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 3,732,719.34 to SEK 8,824,063.62 through the issuance of a maximum of 124,423,978 new shares, resulting in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company will increase from 169,711,476 to 294,135,454. Upon full exercise of all warrants series TO 2, the dilution amounts to approximately 42.3 percent. Outcome and delivery of new ordinary shares : The outcome of the exercise of warrants will be published via a press release on or around 20 January 2025. Shares that have been subscribed and paid for may be registered on the subscriber's securities depository as interim shares (IA) until registration of the issue has been completed with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, whereupon the interim shares automatically will be converted into shares in Immunovia.

Please note that warrants of series TO 2 that are not exercised by 16 January 2025, or sold by 14 January 2025, expire worthless. In order for the warrants not to expire, active subscription of shares or sale of warrants is required. Please note that some nominees may close their application earlier than 16 January 2025.

Summary of instructions and important dates

Holders of warrants who wish to exercise these to subscribe for shares shall give notice regarding such exercise at the latest on 16 January 2025. Warrants that have not been exercised on or before 16 January 2025 expire without value. Holders who do not wish to exercise their warrants may sell them. Trading with warrants is ongoing up to and including 14 January 2025.

Detailed information and instructions for subscription

Exercise of nominee-registered warrants

Holders of warrants who have their holdings nominee-registered (holdings in securities custody services, investment savings accounts (ISK) or endowment insurances) must notify the exercise of warrants by contacting their respective nominee and follow the nominee's instructions regarding subscription and payment. This should take place well before 16 January 2025 as different nominees have different processing times.

Exercise of directly registered warrants

Holders of warrants who have their holdings directly registered (holdings on a VP account) must notify the exercise of warrants by filling in and submitting an application form for the exercise, so that the application form is received by the issuing agent, Vator Securities AB, no later than 16 January 2025.

The application form is available on the Company's and Vator Securities AB's respective websites ( and ). Please note that payment for the new shares must be received by Vator Securities no later than 16 January 2025 in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

Complete terms and conditions for the warrants

Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available on the Company's website,

.



Advisers

Vator Securities AB acts as financial adviser and Setterwalls as legal adviser to Immunovia in connection with the exercise of the Warrant Programme. Vator Securities AB acts as the issuing agent.

For further information, please contact

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

[email protected]

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO

[email protected]

+46 70 911 56 08

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30

CET on 2 January 2025.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit .

IMPORTANT INFORMATION



The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Immunovia. The invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of shares and warrants in Immunovia has only been made through the prospectus published by Immunovia on 12 August 2024. The prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on the Company's website, .



Since Immunovia conducts essential services according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act, the exercise of warrants for subscription of shares may require review by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The Company will, no later than in connection with the commencement of the exercise period for the warrants, publish more information about this on the Company's website, .

