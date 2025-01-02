Glacier By Haixu Zhang Wins Iron A' Design Award In Furniture Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glacier

Haixu Zhang's innovative bar table, Glacier, recognized for its exceptional design and craftsmanship by the prestigious A' Design Award.

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Haixu Zhang 's Glacier as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of Glacier, positioning it as a notable contribution to the furniture industry.Glacier's award-winning design is highly relevant to current trends and needs within the furniture industry, as it addresses the growing desire for socializing and home entertaining in the post-pandemic era. The bar table's innovative features, such as its customizable lighting modes and unique glass textures, align with the industry's focus on creating versatile and engaging furniture pieces that enhance user experiences and foster social connections.Haixu Zhang's Glacier stands out in the market due to its distinctive design features and functionality. The bar table's tabletop, made of glass with various artistic patterns, creates a captivating visual experience as light penetrates through the surface, producing a splendid interplay of colors and textures. The three lighting modes, controlled by a touch switch or remote control, offer adaptability to different scenarios, from intimate gatherings to large-scale home parties, making Glacier a versatile and practical addition to any living space.The recognition of Glacier by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Haixu Zhang's commitment to innovation and excellence in furniture design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration of unique materials, technologies, and user-centric design approaches. The A' Furniture Design Award provides motivation for Haixu Zhang and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their future endeavors.Glacier was designed by Haixu Zhang.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Glacier bar table by Haixu Zhang at:About Haixu ZhangHaixu Zhang is an emerging furniture designer from China who brings a fresh perspective to the industry. With a passion for life and a keen interest in exploring new ideas, Haixu Zhang approaches design as a means to express their thoughts and insights rooted in everyday experiences. Beyond form and function, Haixu Zhang seeks to create a dialogue with users through their products, infusing each piece with a unique narrative that resonates with people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly respected competition that recognizes exceptional furniture designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands in the furniture and interior design industries. The award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of the furniture industry. The Iron A' Design Award is granted to well-designed products that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this recognition demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, practical innovations, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their own projects by visiting

