Arabian Automobiles Celebrates Three Decades of Partnership with Dubai Shopping Festival

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 31 December 2024: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, proudly marks its 30-year partnership with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Since its inception, AAC has been a steadfast supporter of DSF, which has grown into one of Dubai’s most iconic annual events and a cornerstone of the city’s economic and tourism success.



As part of the festivities, AAC and DSF are offering the Mega Raffle as an exciting opportunity to win and drive away in style with a Nissan X-Trail, X-Terra, Altima, Kicks, Patrol Safari, or the New Patrol SE Titanium, simply by purchasing a voucher from an authorised dealer to enter the raffle.



Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company, said: “We are honoured to celebrate this 30th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival, a landmark event that embodies the spirit of community and progress. Our enduring partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision and contributing to initiatives that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike.”



He added: “This year, our offers are especially attractive, ensuring buyers from all walks of life enjoy unmatched value. It’s our way of expressing gratitude to our customers for their trust and loyalty over the years.”



Abdalla Al Ameeri, AVP Raffles and Retail Promotions, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “We are thankful to our esteemed partners Arabian Automobiles Company for their support in delivering unparalleled experiences for our shoppers during this year’s landmark 30th anniversary edition of our flagship Dubai Shopping Festival. Their long-standing collaboration has been instrumental in advancing our shared vision to accelerate robust growth across Dubai’s thriving retail sector, while solidifying the city’s position as the world’s premier destination for world-class events, festivals, and experiences. Such strategic partnerships align seamlessly with our commitment to deliver on the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make Dubai one of the best places to live, visit, and work.”



For those who miss out on the raffle prizes, there’s still an opportunity to take advantage of AAC’s year-end offers on popular Nissan models, including the Altima, X-Trail, Pathfinder, and the 2024 Patrol V8. These deals offer savings of up to AED 75,000 and a five-year warranty, ensuring customers enjoy exclusive benefits and an exceptional experience with every purchase.





