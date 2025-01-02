Intermediate Capital Group Plc: Total Voting Rights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intermediate Capital Group plc (the“Company”)
2 January 2025
Total voting Rights
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.
At the close of business on the 31 December 2024, the Company had 294,369,101 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 3,733,333 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 290,635,768.
The above figure 290,635,768 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850
