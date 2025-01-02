(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 31 December 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,109 Lowest price per share (pence): 771.00 Highest price per share (pence): 784.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 776.0915

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 776.0915 8,109 771.00 784.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 31 December 2024 09:07:20 52 771.00 XLON 00317575343TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:07:20 160 771.00 XLON 00317575342TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:07:23 40 771.00 XLON 00317575346TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:10:01 160 771.00 XLON 00317575723TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:10:01 550 771.00 XLON 00317575722TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:15:43 109 771.00 XLON 00317576530TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:15:43 109 771.00 XLON 00317576529TRLO1 31 December 2024 09:15:43 219 771.00 XLON 00317576528TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:00:59 636 773.00 XLON 00317592184TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:00:59 677 772.00 XLON 00317592185TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:00:59 550 772.00 XLON 00317592186TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:36:47 68 777.00 XLON 00317592824TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:36:48 80 777.00 XLON 00317592828TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:36:48 71 777.00 XLON 00317592827TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:36:48 78 777.00 XLON 00317592826TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:36:48 142 777.00 XLON 00317592825TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 21 780.00 XLON 00317592859TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 267 780.00 XLON 00317592858TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 81 780.00 XLON 00317592857TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 69 780.00 XLON 00317592856TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 82 780.00 XLON 00317592855TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 266 780.00 XLON 00317592854TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 76 780.00 XLON 00317592861TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 170 780.00 XLON 00317592860TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:39:39 78 780.00 XLON 00317592862TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:40:28 41 780.00 XLON 00317592884TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:40:28 71 780.00 XLON 00317592883TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:43:41 336 778.00 XLON 00317592947TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:43:45 111 776.00 XLON 00317592948TRLO1 31 December 2024 10:47:54 109 775.00 XLON 00317593013TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:02:18 116 774.00 XLON 00317593177TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:32:06 296 777.00 XLON 00317593571TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:45:06 506 778.00 XLON 00317593696TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:45:06 57 778.00 XLON 00317593695TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:45:06 446 778.00 XLON 00317593694TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:45:06 172 778.00 XLON 00317593697TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:49:48 212 779.00 XLON 00317593774TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:59:50 128 781.00 XLON 00317594062TRLO1 31 December 2024 11:59:50 180 781.00 XLON 00317594061TRLO1 31 December 2024 12:12:30 64 784.00 XLON 00317594203TRLO1 31 December 2024 12:12:30 378 784.00 XLON 00317594204TRLO1 31 December 2024 12:12:30 75 783.00 XLON 00317594205TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970