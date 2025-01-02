عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


1/2/2025 2:00:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 31 December 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,109
Lowest price per share (pence): 771.00
Highest price per share (pence): 784.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 776.0915

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 776.0915 8,109 771.00 784.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
31 December 2024 09:07:20 52 771.00 XLON 00317575343TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:07:20 160 771.00 XLON 00317575342TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:07:23 40 771.00 XLON 00317575346TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:10:01 160 771.00 XLON 00317575723TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:10:01 550 771.00 XLON 00317575722TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:15:43 109 771.00 XLON 00317576530TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:15:43 109 771.00 XLON 00317576529TRLO1
31 December 2024 09:15:43 219 771.00 XLON 00317576528TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:00:59 636 773.00 XLON 00317592184TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:00:59 677 772.00 XLON 00317592185TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:00:59 550 772.00 XLON 00317592186TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:36:47 68 777.00 XLON 00317592824TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:36:48 80 777.00 XLON 00317592828TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:36:48 71 777.00 XLON 00317592827TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:36:48 78 777.00 XLON 00317592826TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:36:48 142 777.00 XLON 00317592825TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 21 780.00 XLON 00317592859TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 267 780.00 XLON 00317592858TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 81 780.00 XLON 00317592857TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 69 780.00 XLON 00317592856TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 82 780.00 XLON 00317592855TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 266 780.00 XLON 00317592854TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 76 780.00 XLON 00317592861TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 170 780.00 XLON 00317592860TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:39:39 78 780.00 XLON 00317592862TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:40:28 41 780.00 XLON 00317592884TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:40:28 71 780.00 XLON 00317592883TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:43:41 336 778.00 XLON 00317592947TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:43:45 111 776.00 XLON 00317592948TRLO1
31 December 2024 10:47:54 109 775.00 XLON 00317593013TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:02:18 116 774.00 XLON 00317593177TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:32:06 296 777.00 XLON 00317593571TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:45:06 506 778.00 XLON 00317593696TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:45:06 57 778.00 XLON 00317593695TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:45:06 446 778.00 XLON 00317593694TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:45:06 172 778.00 XLON 00317593697TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:49:48 212 779.00 XLON 00317593774TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:59:50 128 781.00 XLON 00317594062TRLO1
31 December 2024 11:59:50 180 781.00 XLON 00317594061TRLO1
31 December 2024 12:12:30 64 784.00 XLON 00317594203TRLO1
31 December 2024 12:12:30 378 784.00 XLON 00317594204TRLO1
31 December 2024 12:12:30 75 783.00 XLON 00317594205TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


