Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Celebrate New Year’S Day Mass In His Hometown, Tihun, Southern Sierra Leone

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio joined Catholic worshippers at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tihun to celebrate the New Year's Day Mass annual New Year's tradition reflects President Bio's connection to his hometown and his family's commitment to celebrating significant milestones within the local community.

In his New Year's address to the congregation, President Bio expressed profound gratitude to God for life and the blessings bestowed upon Sierra Leone. He encouraged the Christian community to remain faithful and thankful for the progress achieved in the past year while looking forward to a brighter 2025.

Reflecting on his government's accomplishments, President Bio highlighted strides in peace, stability, and national cohesion. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting the church, the local community, and the nation at large.“We are grateful for the progress we have made and pray for God's continued guidance and protection as we strive for a prosperous Sierra Leone,” he said, concluding with warm wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year.

The solemn New Year's Day Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church underscored a spirit of unity, gratitude, and hope for a promising year ahead.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.