President Sends Message Of Condolence Following Passing Of Mrs Colette Gillieaux

President Wavel Ramkalawan, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf, has sent a message of condolence following the passing of Mrs. Colette Gillieaux.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs Gillieaux who has made

immense contributions to Seychelles. As an author and educator, she will be remembered for literary works that enriched minds and touched countless lives with her wisdom, passion, and dedication. Her words inspired and her teachings shaped the minds of many. She has left an incredible legacy behind. We thank her for her love of Seychelles and our people, specially our children. May she rest in peace."

