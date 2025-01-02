Completion Of The Reverse Cross-Border Legal Merger On 1 January 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB – previously known as Vastned Belgium NV) announces that the reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail N.V. merges with and into Vastned (the Merger ) was completed on 1 January 2025 at 00:00 CET. The combined company is now named 'Vastned' and is headquartered in Belgium. The Vastned Group will continue its activities in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain.
Completion of the reverse cross-border legal merger on 1 January 2025
