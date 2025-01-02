Primal Ice Reviews And Celebrates Hitting Over 2,500 Sales Across Australia

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Canton, Michigan, 2nd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Primal Ice, Australia's leading ice bath brand , is celebrating an incredible milestone: over 2,500 units sold nationwide. In just 12 months, the company has become the go-to choice for Australians seeking the transformative benefits of cold exposure therapy, cementing its reputation as the country's top ice bath provider.

A Game-Changer in Cold Exposure

From an interview with its founder, Primal Ice began with a simple yet powerful idea: to make the benefits of cold therapy accessible to everyone. The founder, a former football player, turned his personal passion for optimizing mental and physical performance into a business that has revolutionized the way Australians approach recovery and pre-workout routines.

“I used to fill a wheelie bin with ice bags for my cold plunges,” he shares.“When I discovered the performance boost of using cold exposure before workouts, I wanted to make the process easier and more efficient. That's where the idea for Primal Ice was born.”

He adds that the company started with a custom water chiller for his personal training clients. Eventually, he says, the company developed the Primal Tub – a practical, no-ice-required solution that delivers cold water at the perfect temperature 24/7.

Primal Ice Stands Among the Ice Bath Brands In Australia

Primal Ice has become a household name in its core market, selling more than 2,500 units across Australia and the UAE. From research on the product, customers love it for its affordability, ease of use, and effectiveness. It has built a reputation as the ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and anyone looking to improve their health.

“We're stoked to have reached this milestone,” says the company founder.“It just shows how Australians are embracing cold exposure as part of their wellness routines. Seeing the impact Primal Ice has made in people's lives is exactly what we aimed to do.”

The Benefits Driving Sales

The surge in demand for Primal Ice is fueled by the growing awareness of cold exposure's benefits. With over 2,500 Australians already incorporating the Primal Tub into their routines, the brand has proven to be more than a trend – it's a lifestyle upgrade.

“Cold therapy isn't just about recovery anymore,” explains the founder.“Our customers use the Primal Tub to prepare for workouts, build resilience, and even improve their focus. The versatility of cold exposure is what makes it so powerful.”

Affordable, Hassle-Free Cold Therapy

One of the key reasons behind Primal Ice's success is its commitment to affordability and practicality. Starting at just $1,850, the Primal Tub eliminates the need for bags of ice, saving time, money, and hassle. The built-in water chiller maintains a consistent cold temperature, while the 20-micron filtration system keeps water clean and ready for daily use.

To make the benefits of cold exposure even more accessible, Primal Ice offers financing options through ZIP Pay, starting at $35 per week. This approach has enabled Australians from all walks of life to experience the advantages of cold therapy without breaking the bank.

Customer-First Philosophy

Primal Ice's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has been a cornerstone of its success. Every purchase is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty, ensuring customers can invest in their health with confidence.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” says Primal Ice founder.“Their stories of improved performance, better recovery, and overall well-being are what inspire us to keep pushing forward.”

Looking Ahead

As Primal Ice celebrates this remarkable milestone, the company is already setting its sights on the future. According to its founder, plans are underway to expand into new markets, introduce additional product innovations, and continue educating customers on the diverse uses of cold exposure therapy.

“Our goal is to make cold therapy a staple in every home,” shares the founder.“We're not just selling a product – we're building a movement centered around health, resilience, and performance.”

