Voting Rights And Denominator

Antwerp, 2 January 2025 – 7.00 a.m. CET In application of Article 15 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market, VGP publishes, by means of a press release and on its website, the total share capital, the total number of securities with voting rights and the total number of voting rights at the latest at the end of each month in which any of these numbers has changed. Situation as at 31 December 2024:

Total share capital: € 136,091,705.08 Total number of securities with voting right: 27,291,312 Total number of securities with double voting right: 15,725,865 Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 43,017,177

This situation (the denominator) serves as a basis for the notification of major shareholdings by shareholders.

In accordance with Article 7:53 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 29 of the Articles of Association, fully paid-up registered shares that have been registered in the share register in the name of the same shareholder for at least two consecutive years grant double voting rights. Dematerialised shares do not benefit from the double voting right. The method used by VGP to calculate the holding period of two consecutive years is the LIFO ("last in, first out") method, i.e.: for the same registered shareholder, the shares that the latter has most recently acquired are the first shares that will be deducted from his total amount of registered shares if he/she transfers shares to a third party. Any share converted into a dematerialised share or the ownership of which is transferred loses the double voting right as from its dematerialisation or entry of its transfer in VGP's share register. It is therefore important that VGP be kept informed of any transfer of registered shares by the transferor and/or the transferee promptly at the time of each transfer in order to enable VGP to keep its register of registered shares and, consequently, the number of registered shares with double voting rights up to date.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with a staff of circa 372 FTEs in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2024, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.4 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

