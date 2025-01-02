Russian energy giant stops gas transfers via Ukraine following expiration of agreement

(MENAFN) A five-year agreement among Moscow as well as Kyiv on the transfer of Russian via Ukraine ended on Wednesday since the latter rejected to expand the agreement due to the current conflict among both nations.



"Due to the repeated and explicit refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend these agreements, was deprived of the technical and legal possibility to gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine starting from January 1, 2025," noted a statement issued by Gazprom on social platform Telegram.



The statement also stated that the agreement, inked in December 2019 among Gazprom and Ukraine’s national oil and gas giant Naftogaz, ended as of 8 AM Moscow time (0500GMT).



Individually, a Ukrainian Energy Ministry statement pointed out that the transfer of Russian gas was paused "in the interests of national security," with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko labeling the pausing of the agreement as a "historic event."



"Russia is losing markets, it will suffer financial losses. Europe has already made a decision to abandon Russian gas. And the European initiative Repower EU provides for exactly what Ukraine has done today," Halushchenko was also cited as stating in the statement.

