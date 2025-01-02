Russia Shells Kharkiv 318 Times In 2024, Killing 94 - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, Russia launched 318 strikes on Kharkiv, leaving 94 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

This was reported by the Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“Last year, the enemy shelled the city 318 times. Missiles, drones, and aerial bombs. These explosions would wake us up in the middle of the night, destroy our homes, and take our lives. Ninety-four people died, including three children, 1,108 were injured, including 62 children,” the city mayor said.

According to his data, the air raid alerts went off 2,113 times and lasted 3,764 hours, or 156 days.

“Almost half a year without normal sleep, in constant fear for yourself and your loved ones. The enemy sees no boundaries. Their missiles don't care if it's a school or a residential building, a hospital or a playground. For them, we are all just targets. But Russia does not understand the main thing: our spirit is indestructible! Every alert, every strike only proves that Kharkiv is a hero city that never surrenders,” Terekhov noted.

As reported, on the morning of December 25, Russian troops launched massive strikes on various districts across Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, six people were injured.