VAPORESSO Strengthens Global Efforts To Combat Counterfeit
Date
1/1/2025 11:01:52 PM
To date, VAPORESSO has successfully conducted over 10 anti-counterfeit operations worldwide. Notable examples include the recent crackdown on an illegal workshop in Henan Province, China and resolved trademark infringement and counterfeit domain name cases involving a range of branded pods.
Looking ahead, VAPORESSO will continue to strengthen its anti-counterfeit measures, increasing monitoring and enforcement against counterfeit websites and illegal distributors. The company will accelerate its efforts to safeguard consumers by ensuring that only genuine, high-quality products are available in the market. VAPORESSO calls on partners and customers to join this effort by reporting any suspected counterfeit goods through its official contact channel: [email protected] .
About VAPORESSO
Founded on the belief that every action should strive for excellence, VAPORESSO has become a global leader in the vaping industry. Our commitment to surpassing the ordinary has fueled our rise as a top-tier vaping brand worldwide. We are driven by a vision where technology and values converge to create a cleaner, better, and more enjoyable life for all.
