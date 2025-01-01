As the world's second-largest economy,

the largest trading country and the second-largest recipient of foreign direct investment, China has contributed to and benefited from economic globalization. In 2023, China posted total imports and exports worth about $6 trillion and had more than 1 million foreign companies developing their business nationwide. Every 1 percentage point of growth in China's economy helps to raise the production level in other economies by an average of 0.3 percentage points.

Amid a shifting global trade

landscape, a growing number of Chinese enterprises are striving to take the lead in technology and innovation, climbing

up the global value chain, which has not only boosted regional

and national development but provided new impetus to the development of the world economy.

China recently released the fifth season of the documentary This is China. Through the perspectives of enterprises and cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan area and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the new season of the documentary tells stories about global trade; transnational logistics; the digital planet and world factories; sheds light on the changes and new things in China brought by economic globalization; and inspires people with their effect and future development.

Episode 4, the last episode of the documentary's new season, will tell the stories of a "super factory" that's been through decades of globalization, a woman tracking bad weather and a science fiction writer. You will see whether their stories will present a better option for the world in times of unpredictability and in the age of artificial intelligence.

SOURCE China Daily