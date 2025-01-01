DAISO ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENINGS OF THREE NEW STORES IN CALIFORNIA ON JANUARY 11TH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALEXICO, Calif. and CORONA, Calif. and LEMON GROVE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for its affordable, unique products, is excited to announce the grand opening of three additional stores in California on January 11th, 2025. These new locations will be in Calexico, Corona, and Lemon Grove, marking an important milestone in Daiso's continued expansion across the United States.

"We are thrilled to further expand our presence in California with these three new store openings," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "The response from California customers has been overwhelmingly positive and we're grateful for the support of our customers. These new stores reflect the demand for Daiso's wide range of affordable and innovative products."

The new stores will carry a wide variety of items, including home essentials, kitchenware, beauty products, stationery, and Japanese snacks-catering to the diverse needs of California shoppers. Daiso's commitment to offering affordable and unique items has earned it a loyal customer base in the region.

"California shoppers have embraced Daiso's concept, and we're excited to make our products more accessible with these new locations," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We currently operate 167 stores across eight states, and these openings will allow us to serve our loyal customers while reaching new communities."

To celebrate the grand openings, Daiso will offer exclusive promotions at all three locations. The first 100 customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 on January 11th and 12th will receive a special Daiso goodie bag. This is Daiso's way of thanking both new and loyal customers for their continued support.

The three new stores will be located at:



2300 Imperial Avenue, Suite K,

Calexico, CA 92231

3347 Grand Oaks, Corona, CA 92881 7116 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Each store will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit and explore their latest selection of affordable and unique products.

About Daiso :

Founded in Japan, Daiso is a global retail chain offering an expansive selection of affordable products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has since expanded across multiple states. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

