EQT Completes Non-Operated Asset Divesture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT ) announced today it has closed on the sale of its remaining non-operated natural assets in Northeast Pennsylvania to

Equinor USA Onshore Properties and its affiliates. EQT received approximately $1.25 billion in cash proceeds, less closing adjustments, from the sale, which was used to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Investor Contact

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.445.8454

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED