AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- re:3D, is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 Gigaprize competition. For every hundred printers sold, re:3D donates a Gigabot large-format, industrial 3D printer to an individual or organization committed to doing good in their community. This year, the award is a Gigabot 4 filament 3D printer.

An expert panel of judges has awarded the 2024 Gigaprize to OrthoAdditive Africa in Cape Town, South Africa. OrthoAdditive Africa's mission is to overcome barriers to healthcare access for people living with disabilities through CAD and additive manufacturing technology. They propose to use their Gigabot 3D printer to prototype a range of seating, positioning, and mobility devices currently in development with their collaborators Shonaquip SE, using a variety of materials printed by the Gigabot.

re:3D wishes to recognize the outstanding applicants for this year's prize who are doing incredible work in their communities: these include Asmbly Makerspace (Austin, TX), Black Sheep Food Initiative (Saybrook, IL), the Citizens Archive of Pakistan (Karachi, Pakistan), EveryShelter (Houston, TX and Kampala, Uganda), SOC Films (Karachi, Pakistan), and the Welman Project (Fort Worth, TX). We also extend our thanks to our expert panel of judges for taking time out of their busy schedules to evaluate the application videos and determine the winner of this year's Gigaprize.

ABOUT re:3D

re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to eliminating the cost and scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D now offers a range of large-scale, affordable 3D printers capable of printing from virgin and reclaimed filament, pellets, and/or flake. Beyond supplying 3D printers to customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers contract printing, consulting, design, materials testing, and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit .

