A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Rights, Commencing On January 3, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A SPAC III Corp. (the "Company"), a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that, commencing on January 3, 2024, holders of the 6,000,000 units (the "Units") sold in the Company's initial (the "Offering") including Units sold upon a partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the Units. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "ASPCU." Any underlying Class A ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols "ASPC" and "ASPCR," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, in order to separate the holders' Units into Class A ordinary shares and rights.

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Maxim Group LLC

("Maxim"), acted as sole book-running manager of the Offering. A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-282428) relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 8, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at [email protected] , or by accessing the SEC's website, .



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About

A SPAC III Acquisition Corp.



A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on businesses in the Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) and material technology sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

