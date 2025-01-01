Altice USA (Optimum) Has Dropped MSG Networks, Depriving Local Fans Of Hundreds Of Live, Exclusive Games Of Their Favorite Teams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils Coverage on MSG Networks is Dark for Optimum Subscribers

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite MSG Networks' extensive efforts to reach an agreement, Altice USA has dropped MSG Networks from its Optimum lineup in the tri-state area, leaving passionate Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils fans out in the cold this winter.



MSG Networks issued the following statement:

"As a last-ditch effort to save their struggling business at the expense of subscribers, Altice is trying to charge their customers more and give them less. They just raised prices – nearly 50% for current Optimum subscribers and 70% for new Optimum subscribers (after expiration of a promotional offer) for the package that had included MSG Networks – and cut access to the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and more on MSG Networks.

We offered Altice a number of fair and reasonable proposals that called for Altice to pay us less than last year. Altice rejected all of them, including our offer to keep MSG Networks on the air while we continued to try to reach a deal.

We remain ready to negotiate in good faith."

The previous Optimum Core TV package – which included MSG Networks and includes other sports channels – increased from $95 to $140/month, nearly a 50% increase.

Now, following Altice's introduction of its new packages just a few weeks ago, the most "affordable" new package that had offered MSG Networks prior to the drop is $160/month – that is almost 70% more than what Optimum customers paid before.

MSG Networks offered Altice the same fair and reasonable terms that other major providers accepted. And now Altice's own customers are paying the price to bolster Altice's bottom line with dramatic price hikes and unreasonable proposals to programmers.

Optimum subscribers are encouraged to visit KEEPMSG for more information, including on how switch providers or to find other options for watching MSG Networks' award-winning programming. NBA and NHL telecasts appearing on MSG Networks regularly rank as some of the most-watched cable programs in the region.



About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG and MSG Sportsnet) and MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming

offering

(included in the Gotham Sports App),

that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ).

Contact: Dan

Schoenberg ([email protected] )

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.

