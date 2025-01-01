Sherwin-Williams To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On January 30, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:

SHW ) will issue a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, prior to open on Thursday, January 30, 2025. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, reportable segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link

Sherwin-Williams Press Releases , then clicking on the reference to the January 30

release.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, and its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidi

Petz, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on , then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q4 Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

[email protected]

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

