Bilingual Choir's Invitation From The Yellow River Captivates Global Audiences
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
Confidence, inclusiveness, exploration, and progress-these values are at the core of the Yellow River culture, which has now taken on a new, contemporary meaning. As Invitation from the Yellow River echoed at the Yellow River Culture Forum, the culture is embracing the world in a poetic, romantic way, starting from Dongying, the birthplace of this civilization dream. The song, beloved by audiences worldwide, has become one of the flagship songs in promoting Yellow River culture globally.
SOURCE The New Times
MENAFN01012025003732001241ID1109047424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.