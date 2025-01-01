عربي


Bilingual Choir's Invitation From The Yellow River Captivates Global Audiences


1/1/2025 9:25:17 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Confidence, inclusiveness, exploration, and progress-these values are at the core of the Yellow River culture, which has now taken on a new, contemporary meaning. As Invitation from the Yellow River echoed at the Yellow River Culture Forum, the culture is embracing the world in a poetic, romantic way, starting from Dongying, the birthplace of this civilization dream. The song, beloved by audiences worldwide, has become one of the flagship songs in promoting Yellow River culture globally.

