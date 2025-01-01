Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon, Sr. Joins Quarterhill's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)













Deon brings extensive tolling, transportation, and business expertise to Quarterhill

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF ), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent System ("ITS") industry, announces the appointment of Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon, Sr. to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Deon brings a wealth of experience in tolling, ITS, and business leadership to Quarterhill. As the former Chairman of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority ("SEPTA") and current Vice Chairman of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Mr. Deon has played a pivotal role in advancing large-scale transportation initiatives. He is also an accomplished entrepreneur and community leader with extensive business experience in the real estate, energy, hospitality, and beverage industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pat Deon to Quarterhill's Board of Directors," said Rusty Lewis, Chair of the Board at Quarterhill. "Pat's background in transportation, particularly his leadership roles at SEPTA and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, will bring valuable insight to our tolling and enforcement businesses. His entrepreneurial achievements, proven ability to lead large-scale transportation initiatives, and deep relationships within the ITS industry make him an ideal addition to the board as we seek to capitalize on opportunities in our market and deliver on our growth potential."

During his 25-year tenure as Chair of SEPTA, the nation's sixth-largest public transit system, Mr. Deon led significant expansions and technological innovations, contributing to a billion-dollar capital budget, increasing ridership, and maintaining balanced budgets. His leadership also helped secure over $800 million in project financing, earning him recognition along the way, such as the "Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member Award" from the American Public Transportation Association.

Beyond SEPTA, Mr. Deon has been recognized for his leadership roles on several influential boards, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the Delaware River Port Authority, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Mr. Deon's entrepreneurial achievements are equally noteworthy. As the owner of Progressive Management, his business holdings span diverse industries, including real estate, energy, hospitality, and regulated gaming. He is also the Executive Chairman of SportsContentCo, LLC, a data supplier to the sports betting industry and serves on the board of Independence Health Group, Pennsylvania's largest insurance company.

Mr. Deon's dedication to his community has included support for the Special Olympics, Pennsylvania March of Dimes, the American Red Cross, and other notable organizations and foundations, which reflects his commitment to civic and philanthropic endeavors.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at . The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED