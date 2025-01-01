Jimmy Carter Lived To 100: The Surprising Link Between Hospice Care And Longevity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on December 30, 2024, is an example of how hospice care may not only provide comfort during the final stages of life but also extend life in some cases. Carter, who had been receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, since February 2023, defied the expectations of science by living for nearly two years following his transition to hospice care.

Carter's decision to halt curative treatments and enter hospice care

Diagnosed with stage IV melanoma in 2015, Carter had initially undergone immunotherapy treatments. However, by 2023, after a series of hospital stays and with his medical team acknowledging that curative treatments were no longer effective, Carter made the decision to halt further medical interventions. In a statement released by the Carter Center in February 2023, Carter, then 98, chose to receive hospice care at home , surrounded by his family.

Hospice care: A lifeline for extended life

While hospice care is often associated with end-of-life support, studies have shown that it can sometimes prolong life. Research by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) found that patients with certain cancers or heart conditions who receive hospice care may live an average of 29 days longer than those who do not. In Carter's case, his nearly two years under hospice care was well beyond the average length of time most patients typically spend in such care, which is about 95 days for those on Medicare.

The core focus of hospice care

Hospice care focuses on providing relief from physical pain, emotional distress, and spiritual suffering, allowing patients to live their final days in dignity and comfort. Carter 's experience illustrates how hospice care can offer more than just comfort during the final stage of life-it can also extend the time spent with loved ones, allowing patients to live peacefully and with fewer burdens.