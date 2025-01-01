Fico: Gas Halt Won't Have 'Drastic Impact' On Russia But EU
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico insisted on Wednesday in a
video address that stopping the flow of Russian gas through Ukraine
won't affect Moscow that much, but will have a "drastic impact" on
the European Union, Azernews reports.
Fico has been very vocal about his disapproval of the actions
taken by Ukraine when it comes to Russian energy sources,
constantly repeating that both Slovakia and the bloc would lose
millions of euros.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that with the
expiration of a previous agreement, Russian gas will no longer be
transferred via Ukraine's territory.
