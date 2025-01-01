Fico: Gas Halt Won't Have 'Drastic Impact' On Russia But EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Slovakia's Prime Robert Fico insisted on Wednesday in a video address that stopping the flow of Russian through Ukraine won't affect Moscow that much, but will have a "drastic impact" on the European Union, Azernews reports.

Fico has been very vocal about his disapproval of the actions taken by Ukraine when it comes to Russian sources, constantly repeating that both Slovakia and the bloc would lose millions of euros.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that with the expiration of a previous agreement, Russian gas will no longer be transferred via Ukraine's territory.