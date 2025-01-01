عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fico: Gas Halt Won't Have 'Drastic Impact' On Russia But EU

Fico: Gas Halt Won't Have 'Drastic Impact' On Russia But EU


1/1/2025 3:10:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico insisted on Wednesday in a video address that stopping the flow of Russian gas through Ukraine won't affect Moscow that much, but will have a "drastic impact" on the European Union, Azernews reports.

Fico has been very vocal about his disapproval of the actions taken by Ukraine when it comes to Russian energy sources, constantly repeating that both Slovakia and the bloc would lose millions of euros.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that with the expiration of a previous agreement, Russian gas will no longer be transferred via Ukraine's territory.

MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109047126


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search