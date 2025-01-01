India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations And Facilities
India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged the list of their
nuclear installations and facilities, under an agreement that
prohibits two nations from attacking each other's atomic
facilities, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,
Azernews reports via AniNews.
"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic
channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of
Nuclear Installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement
on the prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and
Facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said.
It is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between India
and Pakistan, the first one having taken place on January 1,
1992.
According to MEA, the agreement between India and Pakistan was
signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27,
1991.
"The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered
into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and
Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and
facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of
January of every calendar year," it said.
